Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): A massive fire engulfed a furniture showroom located on Horamau Outer Ring Road in Karmataka's Bengaluru on Sunday night, said officials.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, they added.

According to officials, the showroom, spanning the ground and first floors, was completely ravaged by the flames. Three security guards narrowly escaped the inferno.

The blaze also affected neighbouring occupants of the five-storey building, including Comed Coaching Center on the second floor and Brakes Controls, a software company, occupying the third and fourth floors, they said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the officials further said.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added. (ANI)

