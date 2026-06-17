India News | Karnataka: Foot March Begins Demanding Cabinet Berth for Rona MLA G S Patil

Bengaluru ( Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): A two-day foot march demanding a ministerial berth for four-time Rona MLA G S Patil commenced from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Wednesday and is scheduled to culminate at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

The march is being spearheaded by Mithun Patil, son of G S Patil, and has drawn participation from hundreds of supporters, including constituents, admirers, activists and members of various progressive organisations.

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The yatra began after participants offered prayers at the samadhi (gadduge) of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt. Sri Siddalinga Mahaswamiji formally flagged off the march in the presence of supporters and well-wishers.

Several seers and religious leaders extended their support to the initiative and joined the foot march. Among those present were Marula Siddeshwara Swamiji of Muruga Math, Yallalingeshwara Swamiji of Abbigere Math and Gadugeppa Sri of Kukanur Itagi.

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Supporters participating in the march carried placards and banners urging the state leadership to induct G S Patil into the Karnataka Cabinet.

The march is expected to conclude at Freedom Park in Bengaluru after covering the designated route over two days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scores of Congress workers assembled outside the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, demanding that party MLA Yashvantarayagouda Vittalagouda Patil be inducted into the state cabinet. A large number of supporters gathered outside Shivakumar's residence and urged the Congress leadership to consider Patil for a ministerial position in the Karnataka government.

Patil is a Congress legislator representing the Indi Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district. One of Patil's supporters said the gathering had a single objective to convey their demand directly to Shivakumar."We are here for only one reason. We want to meet DK Shivakumar and tell him that Yashavanta Patil should be given a ministerial berth," the supporter said, adding, "We trust DK Shivakumar.

Around 2,000 people are here to press for this demand."Amid ongoing internal discussions regarding cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Congress general secretary incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday addressed the aspirations of party legislators seeking ministerial berths and said that he "respects their aspirations".Following the recent formation of the DK Shivakumar-led ministry on June 3, the party leadership is currently managing expectations as it prepares for a potential second phase of cabinet appointments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)