Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Four accused were arrested and a minor was apprehended on Friday for allegedly assaulting three male students accompanied by their female friends at Someshwar beach in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday, said a police official.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yatish, Sachin, Suhen and Akhil while police teams are making attempts to arrest the remaining accused.

"An FIR has been registered under the IPC section for rioting and 307 (attempt to murder). Four adult accused were arrested and a minor accused has been apprehended. The arrested accused have been identified as Yatish, Sachin, Suhen and Akhil and sooner a few more suspects will be arrested as three teams are working on it," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

According to the police commissioner, the three male friends and their female friends were at Someshwar Beach when six persons arrived and reportedly thrashed the male students.

On Thursday, around 7.20 pm, a group of six friends asked for the details of the male students and then beat up the three boys at Someshwar beach, an officer said. The commissioner stated that the officials reached the spot after they received the information about the incident and shifted the victims to the hospital, said a police official.

Reacting to the incident linked to 'moral policing' Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said, "Anything against the law, the law will its own course of action. Police is there to take action and we will do that. If (there is) anything against the law, we will definitely take action, whatever it may be." (ANI)

