India News | Karnataka: G Parameshwara Defends Withdrawal of Criminal Cases, Says Decision Followed Cabinet Sub-Committee Review

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday defended the state Cabinet's decision to withdraw certain criminal cases, saying the move followed detailed deliberations by a Cabinet Sub-Committee which found legal grounds to drop around 52 cases involving Kannada organisations, farmers' groups and others.

Speaking on the Karnataka Cabinet's decision to withdraw criminal cases, Parameshwara said representations had been received for years from various organisations seeking the withdrawal of cases filed against them.

Also Read | EPFO To Allow EPF Withdrawal via UPI: Here Is How It Works.

"Kannada organisations, farmers' organisations, and several others had been repeatedly submitting representations for many years regarding cases filed against them. The government had referred the matter to the Cabinet Sub-Committee," he told reporters.

"In the Cabinet Sub-Committee, every case was discussed individually to examine whether it could be legally withdrawn. The committee concluded that there was legal scope to withdraw certain cases. Around 52 cases involving various organisations across the state were reviewed. The matter was placed before the Cabinet yesterday, and the Cabinet decided that those cases could be withdrawn," he added.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Election Commission Announces RS Biennial Polls for 24 Seats in 10 States on June 18.

On the SIR process, Parameshwara said MLAs and ministers had been instructed to monitor it in their constituencies and districts.

"Our MLAs have been instructed to systematically monitor how the SIR process is being carried out in their constituencies. They have been told to actively participate to ensure that the SIR exercise is conducted properly. Ministers and district in-charge ministers have also been asked to observe the process in their respective districts," he said.

Parameshwara further said the Union government should introspect before expecting states to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel.

"The Central Government increases prices and expects us to reduce taxes and provide subsidies. How is that always possible? Does the Central Government not have concern for the people? Do they not have responsibility? They must introspect on this. Whether it is MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, or even tax devolution, states are not getting their due share properly. We are already under a financial burden. Along with that, can they simply ask states to reduce petrol and diesel taxes?" he asked. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)