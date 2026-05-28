India News | Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Reaches Indore Amid Reports of Leadership Change in State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot arrived in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning amid heightened political speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka.

Governor Gehlot is heading to Nagda after arriving in Indore. The development comes amid reports that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sought time to meet the Governor.

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However, the Governor had reportedly left for his hometown on Wednesday night due to a family emergency.

Meanwhile, several Karnataka Ministers reached Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru on Thursday morning for a "breakfast meeting" with senior Congress leaders amid continuing speculation over a potential change in the state leadership.

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Among those who arrived at the Chief Minister's residence were Ministers Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil. Tight security arrangements were in place outside the residence. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also expected to join the meeting.

Political speculation over the Karnataka Chief Minister's post has resurfaced repeatedly over the past several months, despite repeated denials by the Congress leadership. The Congress government in Karnataka has now completed three years in office, and discussions over a possible leadership transition have intensified since the administration crossed the halfway mark of its tenure.

There has been continuous speculation regarding the possible elevation of DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister, with party sources indicating that another round of consultations could take place before any final decision is made.

Earlier this week, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi and attended a meeting with senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said the Congress leadership is learnt to be inclined towards a leadership change and may have conveyed to Siddaramaiah the need to pave the way for it.

However, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal dismissed reports of a leadership transition, stating that discussions in Delhi focused only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that matters discussed with the Congress high command would be addressed on Thursday amid continuing political speculation in the state. (ANI)

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