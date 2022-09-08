Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday announced monetary aid for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) patients of the state suffering from diseases categorised as ''rare diseases'' and ''high-cost diseases''.

He said the monetary aid would be given for rare and high-cost diseases that are not covered under the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme.

"Aid for several types of diseases is currently being provided under the Ayushman Bharat Arogy Karnataka Scheme. However, certain Rear and High-cost diseases that are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," the minister said.

He further said, "For such diseases where there is no facility to provide treatment in government hospitals, monetary aid will be provided by the state through Suvarna Arogya Trust using unspent SCST/TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) fund allocation."

He said currently a total of Rs 23.18 crore of unspent allocation exists and it will be used to fund this new scheme.

"Currently a total of Rs 23.18 crore of unspent allocations exists and this will be used to fund this new scheme. The government will provide Rs 10,000 for PET Scan, Rs 7 lakh and Rs 21 lakh for Autologous and Allogenic bone marrow transplants respectively and Rs 1.5 lakh for robotic surgeries," he added.

Dr Sudhakar also said, "Karnataka government under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is building upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of helping the poor and vulnerable through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme."

"Patients who belong to the SC/ST communities will be benefitted greatly as aid is being extended to even 'Rare' and 'High' cost diseases, he added. (ANI)

