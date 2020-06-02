India News | Karnataka Govt Appoints Ramesh KN as Nodal Officer to Conduct RS Election

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed Ramesh KN as a nodal officer to conduct the Rajya Sabha election scheduled on June 19.

"Ramesh KN has been appointed as a nodal officer by the Karnataka government for the conduct of Rajya Sabha election scheduled on June 19 while ensuring compliance to national directives for COVID-19 management and other measures set out in guidelines issued by the state government," the government order read.

Also Read | UN Report Vindicates India's Position That Pakistan Epicentre of Global Terrorism: MEA.

"The commission has decided that the date of poll and counting of votes in respect of the biennial elections for 18 seats from the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats) shall be June 19," the EC said in a press note on June 1.

The counting of votes shall take place at 5 pm on the day of the election. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump Discuss India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh During Telephonic Conversation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)