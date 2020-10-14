Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): After his party corporators were named in the Bengaluru violence chargesheet, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit back at the ruling party in the state, stating that it is the BJP's conspiracy to cover its failure.

"It is a conspiracy by the BJP-led state government. They are naming our corporators to cover their failure. We do not accept this and will fight it legally," Shivakumar told reporters when asked to comment on the Central Crime Branch's chargesheet naming two Congress corporators responsible for Bengaluru violence.

Congress corporators AR Zakir and Sampath Raj have been named in the chargesheet.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives, while nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident. The policw arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said. (ANI)

