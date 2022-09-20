Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to withdraw 35 criminal cases registered in various police stations of the state. The Cabinet's decision came in accordance with the recommendation of a sub-committee.

In the meeting that was held on Monday night, the Cabinet gave its nod over several matters including the appointment of civic workers as government employees.

The meeting at the Vidhan Soudha concluded with the nod to approve the appointment of civic workers who were performing duties on an outsourcing basis as government employees.

With this, the government will appoint 11,133 civil servants serving in the Municipal Corporations and other local bodies of the state as government employees under the special recruitment rules.

3,673 employees of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 5,533 in municipal councils and 1,927 civil servants in municipal corporations are working on contract basis. Now recruitment will be done as government employees and the civil servants will be working under the pay scale of Rs 17,000-28,980, the meeting concluded.

The meeting of the Cabinet in Karnataka also announced the merger of Pre University (PU) and SSLC exam boards.

The amalgamation was agreed in view of the financial loss and the need for additional staff in these educational bodies.

The Cabinet also took a call on the 'mutual transfer of teachers'. Such transfers are allowed when both teachers of the same subject agree.

The Cabinet announced that a bill regarding the transfer of teachers will be presented in the House today.

Meanwhile, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government has ordered to provide 75 units of free electricity to the Below the Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders of SC and ST community.

The Chief Minister's Education Fund Scheme will be extended to the children of fishermen and farmers.

The state Cabinet further agreed to table the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill in the House. (ANI)

