Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and BJP leader R Ashoka claimed that the state government has become bankrupt.

Lashing out at the Congress-led state government, the BJP leader further alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah guarantee is 'bogus' and exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the state.

Karnataka government has become bankrupt. They are following the Kerala government. The Kerala government has already become bankrupt. Modi guarantee is the only guarantee. (CM) Siddaramaiah's guarantee is bogus. We will win all 28 seats," Ashoka said while speaking to reporters.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 9, and the Janata Dal (Secular) two seats.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

