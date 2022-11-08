Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Karnataka government issued a circular on Monday which exempted the use of agricultural land for poultry farming from land conversion.

The decision has come forward as poultry farming is defined as 'agriculture' in Section 2-(a)(1)(d) of the Land Reforms Act, 1961.

Section 95(2) of the Land Revenue Act, 1964 relating to the use of agricultural land for other purposes has allowed the farmer to apply to the District Collector for permission to convert the agricultural land or a part of it for any other purpose.

As per the information, an initial proposal for this was pending as it was put forth by animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan long back. (ANI)

