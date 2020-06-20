Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order notifying private empaneled hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

"The Department of Health and Family Welfare has ordered that private hospitals empaneled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme (ABArK) are notified for treatment of COVID-19 patients, referred by the Government Health Authorities," the department in a note citing the order said.

It said, referral authorities include Commissioner BBMP (Bengaluru civic body), Director-Department of Health & Family Welfare, District Health Officers, District Leprosy Officers, etc.

Pointing out that a total of 518 private medical colleges or hospitals throughout the state are empaneled under ABArK, the note said they are permitted to admit and treat COVID-19 patients as per the government protocol and criteria.

Bengaluru has 44 such medical colleges or hospitals.

All treatment protocols as laid down by the government from time to time will be followed by the private hospitals, it further said, adding that the hospitals will be paid the appropriate package rate for COVID 19 management.

At present most of the patients suffering from coronavirus are under treatment in these government facilities.

Due to an increasing number of cases being reported in the state, the government has decided to involve private hospitals in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has designated three facilities in and around Bengaluru city to function as COVID Care Centres (CCC) to manage and treat asymptomatic persons, who constitute the major share among the patients.

The facilities are- Sri Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram on Kanakapura Road, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

The Administrative Head of all these facilities are instructed to get in touch with the Commissioner, BBMP immediately for making necessary arrangements for receiving and managing patients, the notification said they shall provide their infrastructure, staff, resources etc for appropriate management of COVID patients.

These institutions will abide by the guidelines/ protocols/ SOPs issued by the government from time to time, it added.PTI KSU SS

