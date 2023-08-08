Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8 (ANI): Large and Medium Industries & Basic Infrastructure Minister M.B. Patil on Tuesday said that the government is mulling undertaking exhaustive and comprehensive development of Industrial Estates and then handing them over to the industrial unions for further maintenance.

Speaking at a meeting of the elected representatives of Raichur district at Udyoga Mitra Centre here, Patil said he was aware of the inadequate infrastructural facilities in Industrial Estates and steps are being taken to address these issues.

"After we undertake comprehensive development of Industrial Estates, we intend to hand over the estates to industrial unions for further maintenance. The tax collected in the industrial estate will be shared between the union (70 per cent) and the respective town municipalities (30 per cent)," Patil explained.

Science and Technology Minister N. S. Bose Raju said it is imperative to increase the quality of infrastructure in Raichur district as the district is fast emerging as an important commercial hub in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Patil, on his part, directed the KIADB officials to ensure a dedicated water pipeline for industries.

He also directed the Commissioner of Textiles to prepare a proposal to be submitted to the Centre for setting up of Textile Park in Raichur district. "I am aware that there are more than 120 ginning mills in the district. Raichur rightly deserves a textile Park," Patil added.

Patil also assured the elected representatives that he will write to the Railway Minister to see that the Vande Bharat Express is stopped for a few minutes in Raichur.

"I am aware that Raichur has all the potential to end the as logistics hub. I will take up the matter with the authorities concerned," M.B. Patil added.

Science and Technology & Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Bose Raju, Medical Education and skill development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Principal Secretary Industry Department Selva Kumar, Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna and several officers of Raichur district were present in the meeting. (ANI)

