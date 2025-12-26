Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday dismissed former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar's claims of an imminent collapse of the Congress-led government, asserting that the administration is stable and functioning smoothly. Parameshwara accused the opposition of attempting to create a false narrative to mislead the public.

"Nothing has happened. They are trying to create a perception. Our government and administration are functioning well," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru. "They keep talking about us. The opposition has to say this," he added, rejecting allegations of infighting and governance paralysis.

Parameshwara's remarks came in response to Shettar's renewed attack on the Congress leadership, in which the BJP MP claimed that a serious power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar could lead to the collapse of the government. Shettar alleged that the supposed tussle was benefiting the BJP, citing recent by-election results as evidence of shifting public support.

Earlier on Thursday, Shettar accused the state government of administrative breakdown, rising corruption, and unresponsive officials, claiming that these issues had adversely affected law and order and farmers' welfare. "The tussle between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister is very serious, which will lead to the collapse of the government," he said, adding that the infighting was damaging development across departments.

This marks the second time in a week that Shettar has publicly targeted the Congress over the chief ministerial issue. He has also claimed to have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking intervention on law and order in Karnataka and is scheduled to meet the Speaker next week.

The Congress leadership, however, has consistently played down speculation of a leadership change. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that any decision regarding leadership rests solely with the party high command. Endorsing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's call for discipline, Siddaramaiah said, "No one is bigger than the party," adding that senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, would take the final call.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has also sought to quell speculation, stating that he is a loyal party worker and will abide by the high command's decision. (ANI)

