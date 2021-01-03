Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the state government is working towards "enabling farmers to double their income" as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his inaugural address at the Horticulture Mela organised by the University of Horticulture, Bagalkote, Yediyurappa said that government intends to introduce new technologies in value addition, processing, storage and packaging of horticulture produce in collaboration with Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and Indian Institute of Horticulture. He also assured that the government would take all necessary steps to consider Horticulture as an industry.

According to a release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Yediyurappa said that the government is committed to maintaining the lead as Horticulture State by providing support to research, extension and other infrastructure facilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol called upon the scientists to invent profitable crop varieties and help farmers. He appreciated the training programs taken up by the University to the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Horticulture Narayanagowda said that the export rate of horticulture produce has increased from 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent. The government would extend all support to farmers to enhance this further in coming days, he said.

Bagalkote MLA Veeranna Charantimath presided over the function. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S.R. Patil, Vice-Chancellor of Horticulture University, Bagalkote Dr. Indresh were present during the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)