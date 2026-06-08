India News | Karnataka Govt to Deploy Special Anti-Rowdy Squads Across State: CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced the formation of special Anti-Rowdy Squads at the circle and police station levels across the state, as part of the government's efforts to strengthen law and order and ensure public safety.

Sharing the announcement on X, Shivakumar said the initiative aims to curb rowdyism and reinforce peace and security across Karnataka.

Also Read | Telangana Weather Forecast and Rain Prediction: Southwest Monsoon Enters State, Rains Predicted for 3 Days.

https://x.com/dkshivakumar/status/2063958225070805145?s=48

"Every mother who sends her child to school, every shopkeeper who opens their doors for business, and every citizen who steps out of their home deserves to feel safe and secure. Karnataka belongs to its law-abiding citizens, and we are committed to ensuring peace and security in every village, town, and city", he said.

Also Read | MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Maharashtra CET Cell Likely to Release Scorecards in Mid-June, Know How to Check.

"We have directed strict and coordinated action against rowdy elements across the state. Special Anti-Rowdy Squads are being strengthened to monitor, prevent, and act against those who threaten public peace. Threats, extortion, gang activity, and violence will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law. Our Government is committed to building a fear-free Karnataka where citizens can live, work, and prosper with dignity and confidence", he said.

Earlier on June 4, DK Shivakumar said that "all-round development of the state is our mission" as he outlined a series of major decisions taken in the first Cabinet meeting and a high-level review meeting with senior government officials at Vidhana Soudha.

In a post on X, CM Shivakumar said the Karnataka government has resolved to give new momentum to the state's development immediately after assuming office, announcing key decisions including free bus passes for school and college students, measures to fill 56,000 vacant posts and preference for Kannadigas in private sector employment.

He also announced the launch of a "Youth Employment Bridge" system to equip young people with global-level skills, along with the formation of 10,000 "Bharat Jodo Youth Associations" across gram panchayats and urban wards, each receiving a grant of Rs 10 lakh.

Shivakumar further said employment exchange centres will be established to connect youth with private sector job opportunities, and departments have been directed to prepare recruitment schedules to fill vacancies within fixed timelines.

During a detailed meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, District In-charge Secretaries and senior officials, the Chief Minister emphasised that grassroots-level officers represent the government and must inspire public confidence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)