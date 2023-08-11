Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka MB Patil on Thursday said that the drinking water projects for Babaleshwara and Tikota which have been upgraded as town panchayats would be implemented after revising them to provide 135 litres/day for each citizen.

He was speaking in a meeting held with officials of various departments on drinking water projects for Vijayapura, Baleshwara and Tikota at Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Girl Tied, Dragged by Father on Bike at Full Speed for Eloping With Her Boyfriend, Dies; Case Registered.

The minister said that earlier projects for Babaleshwara and Tikota were planned to supply 55 litres per day for every resident as they were village panchayats. But, now since they are upgraded as town panchayats the plans need to be revised as per the city/town drinking water supply plan, he added.

He informed that leakages have been identified along a 10.74 km long concrete pipeline which supplies drinking water to Vijayapura from Kolhara and hence it has been decided to lay high-quality MS pipe here.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly By-Elections 2023: Central Forces To Be Deployed in Bypolls for Two Seats on September 5.

Earlier Rs 32 crore was sanctioned for this in 2018 and later the tender was cancelled.Now, this has been reestimated for Rs 52 crore. He added that concerned officials have been instructed towards bringing the matter before the cabinet without delay.

Considering the pace of growth happening the drinking water projects for Vijayapura need to be planned to keep the next 50 years in mind, Minister Patil opined.

He also told that it has been decided to install LED street lights to ensure enhanced safety and reduction in power consumption.

Karnataka City Water Supply Board Commissioner Sharath, Rural Drinking Water Supply Plan Commissioner Nagendra Prasad, and chief engineers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)