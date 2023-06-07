Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Wednesday explained the Karnataka electricity bill waiver Gruha Jyothi scheme and how people can benefit from it.

Clarifying the Karnataka government's announcement to provide free electricity up to 200 units to all domestic consumers, state Power Minister KJ George said on Wednesday that only consumers whose average power consumption plus 10 per cent of it is less than 200 units will be eligible to avail the scheme.

The Minister added that consumers who use more than the allotted units have to pay for the extra units used, with 9 per cent of tax included in it.

"If average power consumption plus 10 per cent is less than 200 units, it will be subsidised. Anything over and above that will have to be paid. Consumers who use more than the allotted units, have to pay for the extra units used. 9 per cent of tax will be included in it," said KJ George, Karnataka Power Minister.

Free power of up to 200 units was one of the election promises of the Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly election.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced 200 units of free electricity promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. He clarified that it will not just be restricted to those staying in their own households but will also be extended to the tenants as well under the Gruha Jyoti Scheme."People should not get confused. We will provide 200 units of free electricity to all households, even if they are staying on rent," Siddaramaiah said.

K J George said the free power scheme will be implemented from June 15th. Those who want to avail free power under Gruha Jyoti should enroll through the Seva Sindhu portal of the State Government.

The Minister said that in Karnataka 2.16 crore consumers use less than 200 units of power and only two lakh consumers use more than 200 units of electricity with average consumption of domestic power being 53 units in the state. (ANI)

