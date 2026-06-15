India News | Karnataka Guarantees for Genuine Beneficiaries, Will Not Be Discontinued: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that the state government's guarantee schemes are aimed at genuine beneficiaries and will continue without any disruption, while asserting that strict verification measures are being introduced to prevent misuse and fraud.

Speaking on the implementation of the guarantee programmes, Shivakumar said the Opposition's role was to criticise the government and that it would object even to positive initiatives. He added that the government was fully aware that the Opposition had "nothing positive to offer," and stressed that the administration was focused on delivering welfare schemes effectively.

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He said the state government was implementing several initiatives which, according to him, previous governments were unable to execute. At the same time, he noted that cases of misuse had come to light, including instances where incorrect photographs were uploaded, fake mobile numbers were used, or benefits were being diverted to unrelated bank accounts. He emphasised that the benefit of the schemes must directly reach the rightful beneficiaries.

Shivakumar clarified that the guarantees are meant exclusively for the people of Karnataka and not for beneficiaries from other states. Referring to schemes such as free bus travel, he said eligibility must remain restricted to residents and voters of Karnataka. He added that the objective was to ensure that public funds are utilised strictly for the intended recipients.

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He further informed that an authentication system, including a card-based mechanism for availing benefits under bus travel and other schemes, is being introduced to streamline the process. He said the decision had already been taken earlier, and implementation was underway.

The Chief Minister also rejected allegations that guarantee schemes would be discontinued, stating that they remain a core programme of the government. He said similar welfare models have influenced other states and that the schemes were designed to empower women, support families and strengthen households. He added that the government has issued directions to curb fraudulent lending practices linked to the schemes. (ANI)

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