Bengaluru, Mar 23 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has put temporary brakes on the proposed transport strike called by a state transport corporation employees union known as the 'Sarige Nigamagala Noukarara Samana Manskara Vedike'.

The strike in demand of wage revision, allowances and reinstatement of employees was to commence on March 24.

Also Read | Acting on a Tip-off from Border Security Force , Customs and BSF Personnel Searched a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, which heard a public interest litigation (PIL) against the strike call on Thursday, opined that since there are public exams going on for students across Karnataka, any strike would put their future in jeopardy. Therefore, any strike should not be allowed during this period.

Directing that no strike should be undertaken till the next date of hearing, the court adjourned the case by three weeks. Notices were ordered to be issued to the transport union in the PIL.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Five Policemen Suspended in Connection With Death of Four-Day-Old Baby.

The indefinite strike was earlier announced by the union which represents employees from the BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC.

The PIL against the strike said it would cause unwanted suffering to the public, especially students and those in need of medical help. Since various exams are being conducted at this point of time, students will be put to trouble jeopardising their education.

The government counsel apprised the court that the state is holding meetings with the transport employees and another round is scheduled with the representatives on April 6 at 11.30 am. The court then directed that no strike should be held for the next three weeks and adjourned the hearing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)