Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed petitions challenging the state government's decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara.

"We are not persuaded to accept the contention that inviting a person of a different faith to inaugurate the event violates the legal or constitutional rights of the petitioners," the court observed.

Also Read | Combined Commanders’ Conference: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Key Defence Meet in Kolkata; Focus on Reforms, Integration, Modernisation.

Earlier, the Karnataka state government invited Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 2025 edition of the 'Mysore Dasara' festival. The decision to invite Mushtaq had drawn criticism from certain groups, prompting the petitions.

Earlier, on August 31, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the state government's decision to invite renowned Kannada writer and Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara, saying the event is a festival for all and not linked to any one religion.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man on 2-Wheeler Allegedly Gropes Woman Twice While She Was Helping Injured Stray Dog Near Jakkur Double Road; Investigation Underway.

Addressing the media, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Dussehra is a non-religious festival. Everyone celebrates the Dasara Naada festival. Therefore, it is appropriate for it to be inaugurated by writer and activist Banu Mushtaq. I was given authority in a high-level committee regarding the selection of the Mysore Dasara inaugurator. It was decided that I should invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra. Poet Nisar Ahmed has inaugurated Dasara in the past, too. Naada festival is a festival for everyone. It is a festival for Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains."

He further termed the people opposing Banu Mushtaq's choice as the inaugurator of Dussehra as "religious fanatics".

"When the Maharaja was not in power, even Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan celebrated Dussehra. Mirza Ismail, who was the Diwan, celebrated Dussehra. This is a non-religious festival. There are very few writers in Karnataka who have won the Booker Prize. Only religious fanatics talk about Banu Mushtaq being chosen as the inaugurator of Dussehra. They do not know history; it is good to know history," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, on August 28, hit out at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his "Chamundi Hills is not only for Hindus" remarks and claimed that it was an insult to Hindu traditions and beliefs.

Vijayendra questioned the Siddaramaiah government for inviting renowned Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to open the Mysuru Dasara and not Deepa Bhasthi, who is the first Indian translator to win an International Booker Prize for translating Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)