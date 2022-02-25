Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): Karnataka High Court on Friday reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in education institutions.

A bench of the three judges, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi, was hearing various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

"Hearing concludes. Judgment reserved," the bench said and asked the parties to give written submissions.

Senior Advocate Yusuf Muchhala, appearing for one of the petitioners, in his rejoinder submission, said that the petitioner should be permitted to cover the head with a piece of cloth. "It is not right for the college to prevent us from doing that," Muchhala added.

Senior Advocate Ravivarma Kumar, in his rejoinder submission, informed the court about the composition of the college committee. He said an MLA is given absolute power to administer the educational institutions and the college "is given over on a platter to him".

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

