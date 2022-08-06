Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday expressed concern over the limited number of vascular surgeons in the country, at a time when there is an increase in vascular diseases.

The minister was speaking to reporters after flagging off a walkathon, organised by the Vascular Surgeons Association from the city's Town Hall to Kanteerava stadium on the occasion of World Vascular Day.

"It is an age of growing vascular diseases and we have limited vascular surgeons in the country. For a population of 1.3 billion, we have only around 500 vascular specialists. Spreading awareness about vascular health is paramount both in rural and urban areas," Sudhakar said.

"We have to ensure a strict health regimen to protect our blood vessels. If this is not done, it could lead to severe health problems including non-communicable diseases or aneurysms, etc. These in turn could cause life threatening situations," he said.

Further pointing out that some people are prone to vascular diseases, the minister said, "Every six seconds, a person loses his or her leg in the world. We need to increase awareness among youngsters and those professionals who are prone to such issues because of their professions like policemen, teachers, etc. who stand for long periods of time."

Awareness must also be created among professionals who have to work in front of computers for long duration, who have a sedentary lifestyle, he said, adding that the Karnataka government will take all necessary measures to prevent vascular diseases.

Sudhakar said, as of now, there hasn't been a single case of monkeypox in the state.

"However, we are being vigilant. We are taking up surveillance measures at our state borders and we have taken all precautionary measures.

"We have also made sure there is thermal screening at every port and airport round the clock. There are three officials at each place working in 8-hour shifts. This is the reason why no case has been reported in Karnataka," Sudhakar added.

