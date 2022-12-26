Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): In view of the rising number of COVID cases in several countries especially neighbouring China, the Karnataka government on Monday held a meeting on COVID preparedness.

The meeting was chaired by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar along with Revenue Minister and State Disaster Management Authority vice-chairman R Ashoka.

In the wake of a surge in COVID cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka.

"COVID cases are increasing in China. Our advisory cell suggested monitoring international travellers. We had a meeting related to COVID preparedness along with Health Minister K Sudhakar. Two hospitals will be dedicated in Bengaluru for providing treatment to people having symptoms," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

He said N95 masks have been made compulsory in movie theatres. Further, schools and colleges, he said will have to adhere to COVID protocols like wearing masks, using sanitisers, etc.

The Minister further said bars, restaurants and pubs will have to operate with limited tables. Pubs will be allowed to open till 1 am during New Year celebrations.

"There is no need to panic. The measures are being taken as a precaution. No fine will be imposed. we will take further decisions after having a meeting with the Chief Minister." the Minister added.

Ashoka said district surveillance teams will be formed to ensure proper implementation of the guidelines.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "There is no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on."

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the COVID protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister.

Recently, Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

"As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil," read the statement of IMA. (ANI)

