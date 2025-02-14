Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] February 14 (ANI): Hailing the success of Invest Karnataka 2025 as a reflection of Karnataka's strength, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Friday said that the state was not competing for investment with other states or cities in India but was competing at a global level.

Speaking at the award ceremony of Invest Karnataka at Palace Grounds, he said, "Several investment agreements have been signed over the last four days. The investors can believe in Karnataka, it never fails. You heard Sajjan Jindal and Anand Mahindra singing praise for the state."

"Investing in Karnataka is in the interest of businesses and the country. We aim to develop not just Bengaluru but other parts of the state as well. Our state is taking giant strides in aerospace and other industries. MSMEs are a big strength for Karnataka."

Hailing the new industrial policy, he said, "The industries which started during Nehru's time have grown to become giants today. Large corporations from other countries and India have come to Karnataka reposing faith in our policies and business environment. The new industrial policy encourages investment in other regions of the state as well," he said.

"Karnataka has announced a new tourism policy under the leadership of H K Patil. The new policy envisages developing 300 km of coastal zone while preserving historic places in the region," he added.

"It was late Chief Minister SM Krishna who started the concept of investors meet for the first time in the country. Global investors meet is a formal platform for investors to invest in the state. However, the state is open for business all through the year. We are always available to assist and serve you. The team led by MB Patil has done a good job to make this event successful. Congratulations to all those who were involved in the successful completion of Invest Karnataka 2025," he concluded.

He also told reporters, "They (the BJP government) had given Rs 2 crores to start one University without any infrastructure. The Cabinet sub-committee formed under my leadership has discussed this, and I am going to present (this issue) before the Cabinet. Then it will come out why they were in such a hurry...". (ANI)

