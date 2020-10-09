Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9 (ANI): Karnataka government on Friday issued technical advisory committee recommendations for conducting Dasara celebration in Mysuru this year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"Strongly, recommended making Dasara 2020 celebrations virtual for the public. So, the public is not allowed for the planned activities," the government order read.

The guidelines were issued in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The government asked the organisers to make Dasara 2020 celebrations virtual for the public.

The Dasara celebrations will be held from October 17 to 26. The opening ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

According to government recommendations, only 200 people - including dignitaries, security personnel and administrative staff-- will be allowed to attend the event.

Cultural programme evening will be organised in Mysuru Palace from October 17 to 24. Not more than 50 people will be allowed in this event, and the duration should be curtailed to two hours.

Only 300 people, including dignitaries, security personnel and administration staff are allowed at the final event at Mysuru palace, Jumba Sawari,

The state government made RT-PCR negative testing report mandatory for all those who are attending the four events. Tests should be conducted after October 14.

The Mysuru Dasara festival is celebrated during the nine-day Navratri festival. (ANI)

