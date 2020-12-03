Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 1,446 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,89,113 and the death toll to 11,821, the Health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 894 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,446 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 758 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of December 3 evening, cumulatively 8,89,113 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,821 deaths and 8,52,584 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of the 24,689 active cases, 24,390 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 299 are in ICU.

As many as six of the total 13 deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (2), and Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad, Hassan, Kolar and Mysuru (1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 758, followed by Mandya (75), Tumakuru (68), Mysuru (53), Chitradurga (40) and Belagavi (38) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,71,962 infections, followed by Mysuru (50,848) and Ballari (38,291).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,48,861, followed by Mysuru (49,567) and Ballari (37,513).

A total of over 1,14,11,843 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,685 were tested on Thursday alone, and 18,683 among them were rapid antigen tests.PTI KSU SS

