Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at multiple locations across Tumakuru, Davanagere, and Kalaburagi in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Lokayukta SP Kaulapure and DYSP Kalawati led the searches.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In Tumakuru, officials searched a residence allegedly linked to a senior health department officer. In Davanagere, premises allegedly linked to another health department officer were also raided. The Lokayukta teams inspected multiple locations, including the District Health Office (DHO) in Davanagere, a private Society, a petrol bunk, and a farmhouse in Irani village of Ranebennur Taluk.

The investigation involved searching the residence of an official allegedly associated with the Project Implementation Unit of the State Highway Development Project in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Earlier on January 31, The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids in various locations in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote in seven different cases.

The raids were led by Belagavi Lokayuktha SP Hanamantharay and took place in three locations in Belagavi district: Anigol, Harugeri, and Bellad Bagewadi.

Among the properties raided were residences allegedly linked to the Sub-Registrar of Belagavi North Zone, and to a veterinary doctor from Raibag Taluk. Both officials are under investigation for allegedly accumulating assets beyond their known sources of income.

On January 8, Lokayukta officials conducted raids at multiple locations linked to a Karnataka Minor Irrigation Department official as part of an ongoing investigation.

The raids were carried out at the official's residence in Basavakalyan, a house in Chikkapet in Bidar city, and a house in Donagapur village in Bhalki taluk. Additionally, the Minor Irrigation Department office in Basavakalyan was also searched, with officials currently examining relevant documents.

The investigation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya, who organised three teams to conduct the raids across the locations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)