India News | Karnataka: Mekedatu DPR to Be Submitted Soon, Groundbreaking After Centre's Nod, Says DyCM Shivakumar

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project will be submitted to the Centre soon, and the groundbreaking ceremony will be held after obtaining Union government approval.

Speaking to reporters at Kollegal helipad and near the Madhyaranga temple, Shivakumar stated that they are identifying alternate land to compensate for the forest area that will be submerged.

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"The DPR for the Mekedatu project has been prepared, and a project office has been opened. We are identifying alternate land to compensate for the forest area that will be submerged. The DPR will be submitted to the Centre shortly. Once the Centre grants approval, we will perform the bhoomi puja for the project," Shivakumar said.

On the Cauvery issue, he noted, "There is a clear order to release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. We will discuss how to resolve this in the coming days. The Supreme Court has ruled that Tamil Nadu has no right to object to the Mekedatu project and that the Central Water Commission must take a decision on it."

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On governance and guarantees, Shivakumar said, "What matters is not just being in power, but what we do while in power."

"Our government has completed three years. We have delivered on the promises we made. Along with the five guarantees, we have introduced the sixth guarantee -- the Bhu Guarantee. We are providing door-to-door khata by adding beneficiary photos and property photos to asset records. We are doing what others could not and repaying our debt to the people. We will do even more in the next two years," he added.

He said the state has received good rainfall in the last two years. "This year, we are discussing how to protect farmers if there is a rain deficit and how to address drinking water issues," he said.

The Karnataka Deputy CM further said that the belief that visiting Chamarajanagar leads to loss of power is superstition. He added, "Chamarajanagar is a historic district. It is a sacred land on the banks of the Cauvery, rich in religious and natural wealth. The belief that one loses power by visiting the Chamarajanagar district is superstition. Where there is devotion, there is God."

Speaking about temples and their renovation, he said, "The government and private donors are jointly taking up the renovation of these temples. Despite a Cabinet meeting today, several ministers, including myself, are here. A temple is where transactions happen between the devotee and God. These shrines are famous among pilgrims. It is nature's gift."

He further stated that steps have been taken for the region's development, including industrial growth.

"Our government has been carrying out development works everywhere. A Cabinet meeting was held here, and several steps have been taken for this region's development, including measures for industrial growth. We kept our promise by giving government jobs to family members of those who died in the oxygen tragedy. Minister Venkatesh has done work that will go down in history," he said.

On the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, Shivakumar said, "Conducting the GBA election is the responsibility of the Election Commission. The government is fully ready to extend all cooperation to hold the elections. The election will be held as per schedule. We are making all preparations."

When asked when he would become Chief Minister, he replied, "Time will decide that."(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)