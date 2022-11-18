Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): Karnataka's Minister for IT/BT and Higher Education, CN Ashwath Narayan, on Thursday hit out at the Congress, claiming they were making baseless allegations on his links with Hombale, an organisation which is accused to have illegaly revised the BBMP voter list.

Speaking to the reporters, he said the Congress leaders were trying to tarnish his image.

Denying the charge, the minister clarified that his cousin brother also heads an organisation named Hombale, biut it is involved in the filmmaking business. However, it has no connection with the organisation named in connection with the alleged theft of voter data.

"If anyone wants to name his/her organisation as Hombale, I cannot stop it," he said.

He said that he had into come espousing a particular ideology and not to indulge in 'family politics' like the Congress.

"The Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala, are not capable of constructive thoughts. The revision of the voter's list was the responsibility of the election commission and even the chief minister does not have any role in it. If anybody is involved in irregularities, let them lodge their complaint with the election commission," Narayan said.

He threatened to file a defamation case against those making such allegations.

"The Congress leaders should work towards ensuring that the guilty are punished instead of seeking cheap publicity by making baseless allegations against me. Previously, they tried to link my name to the PSI scam. But they have unable to produce any documents to support their claims, even to this day," he said.

Claiming that he does not support illegal practices, Narayan said, "Whoever heads this organisation, must have an axe to grind with me," he said.

Narayan said the Congress was making such allegations out of frustration.

"The BJP government in the state has successfully installed the Kempegowda statue and are the silver jubilee of BTS 22. Not able to stomach our successes, the Congress leaders are making such allegations against us," Narayan said. (ANI)

