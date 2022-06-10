Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, minister for IT/BT, launched the logo and website of Cyberverse- a center for cyber security- set up by Bherunda Foundation in partnership with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), on Thursday.

Mysuru Wadiyar family scion Yaduveer KC Wodeyar, his wife Trishika Kumari, Kantharaj Urs, Padma Prasad S, Dr R.Ambarish, Group Cpt. and Anand Naidu P were among those who were present.

Speaking on this occasion, Narayan said, "The KDEM was supporting this initiative, with the objective of promoting the Mysuru cluster as a cyber security hub."

He added, "The Cyberverse will provide capacity building, training, simulation, and R&D in the cyber security domain to create a talent pool of cybersecurity experts to carve Karnataka as the country's epicentre for cybersecurity talent, innovation, and research".

The Center of Excellence (COE) of Cyberverse in Mysuru spread over about 4,000 sq. ft area with a Phygital Labs can train 50 students hands-on, in more than 200 cyber-security scenarios and themes related to practical applicability, SOC simulator, Virtual Labs, Hyacinth platform - for attack and defense simulation in cyberspace, Malware repository - that includes more than 1.5 million malware available for the start-up ecosystem to test the robustness of their products and services, Policy & research wing - to focus on developing various policies based on cyber security. (ANI)

