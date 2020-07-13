Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Karnataka Minister CT Ravi has tested positive for COVID-19. However, his wife and staff members have tested negative.

"Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi and my staff members underwent COVID-19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm COVID Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine," Ravi tweeted.

"For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and come back to work with you all," he added.

So far, Karnataka has reported 36,216 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

