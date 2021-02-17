Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday cracked his whip on corrupt officials by ordering the suspension of two senior officials in his department.

"The minister took the action after receiving written complaints from mining companies against the two officials who have been accused of indulging in massive corruption and encouraging illegal activities in Bagalkot district," read a press statement from the Karnataka government.

The accused officials are BM Lingaraju, Deputy Director, Mines and Geology Department, Chitradurga, and Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Geologist, Deputy Director's Office, Mines and Geology Department, Bagalkot.

"Nirani held a meeting on Tuesday with officials and owners of the mining companies. He passed the order suspending the two senior officials after it was found that the accused officials prima facie indulged in corruption and other irregularities," added the statement.

It further stated, "BM Lingaraju has been accused of indulging in massive corruption and harassing owners of stone quarrying companies when he was functioning as acting (in-charge) Deputy Director of Mines and Geology department in Bagalkot from October 26, 2016, to September 3, 2018."

Geologist Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, who has been functioning in Bagalkot since September 25, 2014, accused of harassing owners of stone quarrying companies and indulging in massive corruption. (ANI)

