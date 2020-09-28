Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Karnataka Law and Parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The private hospital where he was admitted said he tested positive for the virus.

The minister underwent the COVID-19 test after his driver and cook contracted the virus, his associates said.

He had attended the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly session.

Prior to him, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar are among those who tested positive for the virus and and recovered.

Suresh Angadi, who was the Minister of State for Railways and the Belagavi MP, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao had died of COVID-19.

Some former public representatives had also died of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

