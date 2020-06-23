Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment," the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rath Yatra 2020 | Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena Confirms One Sevayat Tested COVID-19 Positive, Says He is Not Allowed to Participate in Jagannath Yatra: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

However, the test reports of the minister and his two sons are negative.

"My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers, he further said in the tweet.

Also Read | Apple Mac Desktop with an ARM Chip Coming Later This Year, Ditches Intel.

The state has reported 9,399 COVID-19 cases including 3,527 active cases 5,730 recovered and 142 deaths so far, according to the union health ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)