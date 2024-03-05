Bengaluru, March 5: An FIR has been registered in Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri against one person for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka police said on Tuesday. The case was registered against a person named Mohammed Rasool Kaddare for posting a video on social media in which he threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, if the Congress government comes to power, Yadgiri Police said.

The accused has been booked under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Yadgiri's Surpur police station. Death Threat to PM Narendra Modi: Kerala BJP Gets Letter Claiming Threat to Life of Prime Minister During Two-Day State Visit on April 24.

Karnataka Man Booked for Threatening to Kill PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Karnataka | Mohammed Rasool Kaddare posted a video on his social media account where he was seen holding a sword and threatening to kill PM Modi. An FIR under section 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered against him at Yadgiri's Surpur police station.… pic.twitter.com/EhA3MDwwHt — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

"Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with unintelligible words," the police said. Death Threat to PM Narendra Modi: Kochi Man Issued Threat ‘To Get Even With Neighbour’, Arrested.

Kaddare, police said is a resident of Rangapet in Yadgiri district and works as a labourer in Hyderabad. Authorities said they have begun searches for the accused in various places, including Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)