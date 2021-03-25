Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): One person was killed in a collision between a private bus and a container truck at Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway in Nelyadi of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.

The container truck driver was charred to death and the bus was completely gutted by fire, the police said.

The death of the driver was confirmed by the local police station (Uppinangady). (ANI)

