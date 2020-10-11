Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, scores of people were seen moving without masks in a Kalaburagi market on Sunday, disregarding the coronavirus norms meant to prevent the spread of the infection.

According to Dr Deshmukh of Kalaburagi Medical College, the young people in the state are taking COVID-19 lightly.

Dr Deshmukh, who is also a member of the COVID-19 committee of the college, stressed on the need to wear masks, and use of the sanitisers.

"Mostly the youth is taking it very lightly. It's important to use masks, distance, and sanitise," said Dr Deshmukh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,20,948 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a virtual meeting and discussed the reopening of school amid the pandemic.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, there will be no sudden decision to reopen schools, and a final decision will be taken only after the assigned committee submits a report with suggestions to reopen schools. (ANI)

