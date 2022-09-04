Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Sunday performed the last rites of its 11-year-old dog Geetha with full honours in Mangaluru.

Geetha, a labrador retriever dog who had served in the canine squad of the police department passed away on Saturday.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Goa Police Visit Her PA Sudhir Sangwan's Residence in Gurugram.

She used to be extensively deployed in the security and explosive detection work during the arrival of VVIPs and other huge public gatherings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)