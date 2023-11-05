Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): Two unclaimed boxes were recovered from the Shivamogga railway station parking lot on Sunday evening, a police official here said.

A bomb disposal team has been called to the spot, police added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Campaigning for First Phase Comprising 20 Seats Ends; Voting on November 7.

Two anonymous boxes trigger bomb scare in the city. "Made in Bangladesh, food grains and sugars" were written on the boxes, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar said.

Police are investigating who placed the anonymous boxes, he said.

Also Read | Pitbull Attack in Delhi: Youth, Girl Provoke Their Pet Dog To Attack Neighbour in Swaroop Nagar, FIR Lodged (Watch Video).

Barricades and sandbags have been placed around the boxes so that no one could come near them, he said.

The police will open the boxes after the arrival of the bomb disposal team from Bengaluru, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)