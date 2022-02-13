Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): With Karnataka schools set to reopen from Monday, police on Sunday undertook a route march in Shivamogga as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing hijab controversy in the state.

Deputy commissioner of Shivamogga, R. Selvamani spoke to ANI and said, "Shivamogga cops took a route march today in Shivamogga city ahead of schools reopening from tomorrow morning. The schools were closed after the hijab controversy."

Also Read | Hijab Row: BJP Wants to Erase All Symbols of Muslims Like Hijab, Says Mehbooba Mufti.

"Shivamogga district administration had imposed section 144 of CrPC. This restriction applies on all the high-school premises as of now," he added.

Karnataka schools will reopen from February 14 onwards only upto Class 10, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said during a meeting in Hubli today.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in Delhi Police Warehouse, Over 10 Vehicles Gutted.

A decision regarding PUCs, colleges and universities can be expected after a review of the situation in the State, the Chief Minister added

"Schools up to 10th standard will re-open from tomorrow. I've instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation," CM Bommai told reporters.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday uploaded the interim order passed in the petitions challenging the Hijab ban in colleges in the state. The hearing of the petitions will continue on February 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)