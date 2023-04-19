Shiggaon (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday held a massive roadshow in Karnataka's Shiggaon district ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders were present during the roadshow.

People thronged the roads and waved BJP's flag during the roadshow.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda held a breakfast meeting with senior leaders of the party at MLA Aravind Bellad's house in Karnataka's Hubballi ahead of CM Bommai's filing of nomination.

CM Bommai will officially file a nomination from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency today for the upcoming state elections. He has been holding this seat since 2008.

He will be accompanied by Nadda and other leaders to the filing centre. Kannada film actor Kichcha Sudeep will accompany him during the nomination. The actor had extended his support to the Chief Minister, a move which was heavily criticised by the opposition.

Meanwhile, the people of Shikaripura were filled with euphoria as BJP and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a roadshow in Shikaripura.

The roadshow comes ahead of his son BY Vijayendra's filing of nomination from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency today.

Congress turncoat Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination today from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency.

Bommai on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in Karnataka with the "largest majority".

"This time there is a huge support and I'm confident of winning with the largest majority this time," CM Bommai told ANI.

On former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar's defection, the CM said, "Nothing has shaken. Not even a small brick has changed. We are going to win all three Hubli-Dharwad seats, including Jagadish Shettar's seat."

BJP on Monday announced its candidate for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat hours after former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress.

Jagadish Shettar's resignation from BJP and his joining Congress has made Hubballi-Dharwad Central a key battle in the assembly polls. Shettar, a six-time MLA, represented the seat in the outgoing assembly and was keen to be given a ticket from the constituency.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

