Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and six-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jagadish Shettar said that he will meet the party's national president JP Nadda on Wednesday and he is expecting "positive things will happen".

BJP on Tuesday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls and Shettar's name was excluded.

Also Read | India News | Denied Ticket, Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi Announces Decision to Quits BJP.

"I will reach Delhi today to meet the party's national president JP Nadda. I expect positive things will happen. In the coming days, the party High Command and state leaders will specify everything", Shettar said.

Shettar's name did not figure in the list of candidates released by the BJP yesterday.

Also Read | Bathinda Firing Latest News Update: Terror Angle Unlikely, Say Punjab Police Sources After Four Killed in Gunfire Inside Military Station.

BJP declared 189 candidates for Karnataka assembly polls as it sought to strike a balance in terms of representation of various castes and communities while putting up "strong candidates" against senior Congress leaders.

Apart from fresh faces, the BJP has also focused on "social engineering" in its first list of candidates, party sources said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will recontest from the Shiggaon constituency.

Party sources said the list has 52 fresh faces and 21 sitting MLAs have been dropped.

The polling will take place for 224 seats in the state assembly on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

With the party seen to have strong support among Lingayats, it has decided to give tickets to 51 members from the community. The list includes 32 candidates from the OBC community, 30 belonging to the Scheduled Castes and 16 to Scheduled Tribes. The list has eight women candidates. It has former IAS and IPS officers, five advocates, nine doctors, three academicians, former government employees and social activists.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is BJP's co-in-charge for Karnataka, said the list is a blend of dynamic new faces and experienced leaders.

"I am confident they will work together to boost Karnataka's growth journey. With the double-engine government, Karnataka will touch new heights of development, progress and prosperity," he said in a tweet

The minister said every section of society, including marginalised, women and youth has been given an opportunity.

The list does not have any candidates from the Muslim community.

Party sources said that candidates for the remaining 35 seats will be finalised by Wednesday afternoon.

Among the prominent candidates declared by the party, BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, will contest from the Shikaripura seat.

The BJP has fielded Manikanta Rathod, a 28-year-old youth against Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from Chittapur.

State Minister B Sriramulu will contest from Bellary Rural, State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K from Chikkaballapur and State Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN from Malleshwaram seat.

State Minister R Ashoka will contest from two seats- Padmanabhanagar and Kanakapura. He is pitted against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi will contest from Chikmagalur.

V Somanna will contest against Congress leader Siddaramaiah from Varuna seat. V Somanna will also contest from Chamarajanagar seat.

The candidates were announced at a press conference here addressed by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party's poll in-charge in Karnataka and party general secretary Arun Singh.

Arun Singh said BJP's graph is growing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Congress is facing "divisions and groupism" while JD-S is "sinking ship".

BJP leaders said that the party has done an elaborate exercise of feedback before deciding the party candidates and expressed confidence in the party returning to power in the southern state.

Congress has already declared 166 candidates in two lists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)