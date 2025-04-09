Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara claimed on Wednesday that the state ranks second in the country in terms of investment and GST collection. He made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the District Congress Office in Mandya.

Parameshwara said that the BJP understands that the state government stands on their word, which has made Karnataka number two in investment and GST collection.

"The BJP now understands that our government is acting as the words of our government. Karnataka ranks second in investment. We have attracted the attention of the nation. We are ranked 2nd in the country to build GST. He said that investment and taxation in the state would be a financial situation", Parameshwara said while addressing the media as per a press release.

The Karnataka Home Minister said the government has allocated a budget to fulfil the promise of five guarantees regardless of caste, religion, and party. He alleged the Union Government of not cooperating in the distribution of 10 kg rice.

"The BJP alleged that the government would fail to fulfill the promises given. We have allocated funds in the budget for five guarantees. We have given equal plans to all, regardless of caste, religion and party. We have given plans for girls to gain economic power. The central government did not cooperate with us for the distribution of 10 kg of free rice. We have paid for instead of five kg", he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, G Parameshwara responded to the criticisms he faced over his controversial comments on the Bengaluru molestation case.

Speaking to the media, he highlighted the implementation of the Nirbhaya project, claiming that Karnataka has utilised more grants for the initiative than any other state. Parameshwara also emphasised his dedication to taking strict measures for the protection of women, expressing regret if his remarks have offended the nation's mothers. (ANI)

