Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Karnataka received a fresh stock of 75,000 doses of COVID vaccines on Friday, informed the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Taking to Twitter, the health minister wrote, "Karnataka received 75,000 doses of Covaxin from the Union Govt today."

He further informed that so far Karnataka has received 1,10,49,470 doses of vaccines, out of which 99,58,190 doses were of Covishield and 10,91,280 doses of Covaxin.

Dr K Sudhakar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan in his tweet.

He wrote, "So far the state has received 1,10,49,470 doses from GoI incl 99,58,190 doses of Covishield and 10,91,280 doses of Covaxin. I thank PM Narendra Modi ji and Dr Harshvardhan ji for their continued support to Karnataka."

Karnataka last replenished its vaccine stock on the night of May 8, with 3.5 lakh Covishield doses.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka has 5,93,098 active COVID-19 cases. 14,74,678 people have recovered from the virus while 20,712 have died due to COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, the state registered 896 new cases and 344 related deaths. (ANI)

