Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI):

The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged.

"5,172 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,29,287 including 53,648 discharges and 2,412 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 73,219," said State Health Department.

So far, a total of 2,412 people have died in the state.

India, on Saturday, reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

