Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): As many as 5,619 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,51,449.

The active cases in the state now stand at 73,958 while 74,679 people have been discharged.

So far, a total of 2,804 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, while the average recovery rate in Karnataka is 49.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday after 56,282 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

