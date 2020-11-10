Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Karnataka reported 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,48,850.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, 2,686 people were discharged today and total discharged cases now stand at 8,04,485.

Nineteen people succumbed to the coronavirus in the state taking the death toll to 11,410. The active cases in the state stand at 32,936. (ANI)

