Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): With 2,738 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the count of cases has reached 41,581.

The state Health Department said in daily update that 839 patients were discharged and 73 succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, the maximum number of cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Yadagiri and Mysuru.

The state has 24,572 active cases, 16,248 patients have been discharged and 761 have died of the disease in the state.

Four deaths were due to non-COVID causes, the bulletin said. (ANI)

