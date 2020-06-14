India News | Karnataka Reports 308 More COVID-19 Cases, Tally at 6,824

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): As many as 308 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 6,824, said the health department.

As per the bulletin, with 3 deaths reported on Saturday, the death toll stood at 84, including 3 fatalities due to non-COVID causes.

A total of 3,684 have been discharged from the hospitals after being treated for the disease.

So far 4,36,518 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 10,177 samples tested on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

